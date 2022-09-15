William A. Prettyman Sr., 91, of Millville, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He had a long career with Bell Telephone Company and retired from Verizon, having specialized in fiber-optics.
In his spare time, he enjoyed music and dancing.
Prettyman was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 62 years, Joyce, and his daughter Janice L. Crouch. He is survived by his children Ricky, Cathy, Glenn, Bill Jr. and Barry. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.