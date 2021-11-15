William A. “Bill” Ennis, 66, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born in Seaford, Del., on Jan. 17, 1955, son of Alton S. Ennis and Beatrice E. (Jones) Ennis.
He was a graduate of Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 1973. He worked in the cable industry for the majority of his career, even owning and operating his own business, Ennis Contracting LLC, for about 10 years. He spent several years traveling for work, living in Pittsburg, Pa., and Austin, Texas, where he made many friends and acquaintances. He eventually retired from Riptide Restoration before his illness.
Ennis served his community with 50 years of service as a member of the Dagsboro (Del.) Volunteer Fire Company, where he has served in several capacities, including chief. He loved dirt-track racing especially Big Block Modified, and was a big New York Yankees fan. He was also an avid duck, dove and rabbit hunter; however, his true love was for his family. His conversations always seemed to circle back to how proud he was of his children and grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a fun-loving guy who always had a mischievous smile on his face. Although his passing has left a void, his memory will continue on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Ennis was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Ennis; his father, Alton S. Ennis; a sister, Kathy Wilkins; a brother-in-law, Richard “Dickie” Baker; and a nephew, Stevie Ennis. He is survived by his son, John Ennis and his girlfriend, Erin Wood, of Frankford, Del.; a daughter, Jamie Dickerson and her husband, Jason, of Georgetown, Del.; his mother, Beatrice Ennis of Dagsboro, Del.; five grandchildren, Jacquelyn Ennis, Julianna Ennis, Lily Grace Ennis, Rhett Dickerson and Noah Ennis; a sister, Debbie Baker of Dagsboro; a brother, Steve Ennis and his wife, Connie, of Laurel, Del.; and the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Dena Ennis of Dagsboro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and several amazing friends who were there for him until the very end.
A celebration of Ennis’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, where friends and family may visit after 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in his name to Beebe Healthcare South Coastal Cancer Center, c/o The Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd., Lewes, DE 19958 or Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 128, Dagsboro, DE 19939. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.