Wesley T. “Wes” Sauble Jr., 84, of Frankford, Del., passed away, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Hanover, Pa., on Aug. 28, 1938, son of the late Wesley T. Sauble Sr., and the late Eulalia Dora (Shipley) Sauble.
He graduated from high school in Westminster, Md., and attended St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic in the 1st Special Forces—Airborne (Green Beret). He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and was an instructor for the Special Forces at Ft. Bragg near Fayetteville, N.C.
Sauble owned his own commercial landscaping business in the 1970s and 1980s, also working in construction as a master carpenter, and retired in 2004 from work as a truck driver with Crete Carriers.
He was a member of the Special Forces Association Chapter I/XVIII in Fayetteville, N.C., and a Past Commander of Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del. In his retirement, he loved traveling as a “snowbird” with his beloved wife, Sue, spending many winters in Gulf Shores, Ala. They also traveled to judge barbecue. He was a certified master judge with the Kansas City BBQ Society. He volunteered his time with the National Parks Service and the National Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Fla. He also enjoyed gardening, crabbing, fishing and meeting up with his morning coffee group at Hocker’s in Clarksville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Gaines. He is survived by his loving wife of 58.5 years, Wanda Sue (Ankenbrand) Sauble of Mt. Carmel, Ill., and a daughter, Mary L. Osborn and her husband, David, of Atlanta, Ga. He is also survived by four nieces, Kimberly (and David) Novakowski, Audra (and Hugh) Jones, Sherry (and Kyle) Williams and Shavon Wagner; four nephews, Billy Gaines, Kerry (and Anna) Ankenbrand, Ben (and Tonia) Inskeep and Justin “Gus” (and Heidi) Inskeep; and a special grandnephew, Pryce Jones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Road, Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Procession and interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. The family expressed their deepest appreciation of the love and care that Sauble and the family had received from Dr. Rabindra Paul and the team at the John H. “Jack” Burbage Jr. Cancer Center in Berlin, Md., and suggested that, in lieu of flowers, people would consider a donation in Sauble’s memory to that facility, by visiting www.atlanticgeneral.org or to 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.