Wendell Bishop “Bob” Harris, 94, died March 17, 2023, at home in Georgetown, Del. He was born April 18, 1928, in Newport, R.I. He was the only son of the late Irene (Howard) Sullivan and Wendell B. Harris. His mother remarried, and he had six brothers and sisters.
He served in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He served in the Army during the Korean War.
Harris spent his life raising his family with his late wife, D. Lorraine Harris. They had been married for 53 years at the time of her passing. Once he retired from sales, he worked at the Milford Walmart and became known as “Bob the Shoeman.”
He enjoyed reading about American history, and he loved getting together with others. He also enjoyed his two cats, Gizmo and Smudge. He loved music of all kinds, especially big-band orchestra, jazz, blues and gospel.
In addition to his parents and wife, Harris was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey “Shayne” Harris. He is survived by two children, Susan Harris of Georgetown, Del., and Robert Harris and his wife, Lisa, of Centereach, N.Y., along with Shayne Harris’ widow, Debra Vandorus of Cape Coral, Fla. He had four grandsons, Joshua Cohen of Savannah, Ga.; Alex Harris and Conner Harris of Centereach, N.Y., and Jacob Levering of Lewes, Del. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Sullivan of West Palm Beach, Fla., and his sister Connie Maricle of Newport, R.I.
A chapel service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.