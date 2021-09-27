Welcie Lee Chandler Sr., 97, of Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 24, 2021. He was born on Feb. 11, 1924, to the late Samuel Chandler Sr. and Evelyn West Chandler.
He worked for 30 years at the Atlantic Aviation as a senior maintenance manager.
In addition to his parents, Chandler was preceded by his son Welcie L. Chandler Jr., and his siblings Sam Chandler, Charles Chandler, Mary Sue Tingle, John Chandler, Winnie Chandler, Lynn Wood Chandler and Elton Sparky Aanes. He also was preceded in death by his grandchildren Michael Chandler and Tammy Gray. He is survived by his loving wife, Minnie Kelley Chandler, after 47 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children Evelyn Chandler, Darlene Risper, Barry Hilton Chandler and his wife, Rhonda, Darnell Showell, Gregory Showell and his wife, Janet, Michelle Showell, Vanessa Showell and James Kelley Showell. He has 27 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving him are Corine Smith and Walter Smith Sr., his sister and brother-in-law.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. The family asked that those attending please respect their request for masks and compliance with COVID-19 protocols. The funeral and interment will be private, for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Union Wesley United Methodist Church, Powell Farm Road, Clarksville, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.