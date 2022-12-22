Wayne R. West, 84, passed away peacefully, with family, at his home in Millville, Del., on Dec. 18, 2022. He was born Dec. 23, 1937, to Charles and Eva West.
He was a graduate of Lord Baltimore High School, in the Class of 1955. He joined the Coast Guard after graduation, which gave him the opportunity to see the world. He worked for Eastern Air Lines and the Federal Printing Office, where he learned the electrical business.
West returned home to Delaware with his family to start his own electrical contracting business, Wayne R. West Electric, which became known as one of the prominent electrical wiring companies in the area. The company wired hundreds of homes in the beach area.
He enjoyed the outdoors, including duck hunting, offshore fishing for marlin and tuna, and just drifting for flounder. He enjoyed shooting pool and was the co-owner of Sea Shore Billiards. He enjoyed taking nice vacations each year with friends and family. He was a member of the Roxana Moose, where he enjoyed playing cards with friends. He loved to spend weekends in Virginia Landing, having potluck dinners, riding in his golf cart and playing cards with friends.
West is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Christine; a sister, Sandra Sculley; three children, Michael, Mark and Dawn West; a stepson, Kenny Hickman; seven grandchildren, Alex, Kate, Stormy, Noah, Vance, Rayne and Misty; and two great-grandchildren, Elie and Rhett.
A graveside service was to be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in West’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.