Wayne E. Vaeth, 61 Jun 10, 2020 23 hrs ago

Wayne E. Vaeth, 61, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.He was born in Baltimore, Md., to Frederick and Grace Vaeth, both of whom survive him. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.