Wayne E. Collins, 67, of Millsboro, Del. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, Del. He was born March 20, 1953, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Merrill W. Collins and Gladys Rogers Collins.
In addition to his parents, Collins was preceded in death by four siblings, Roland M. Collins, Ervin L. Collins, Caroline C. Joseph and Becky L. Murray. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Mary Alice Collins of Millsboro; a son, Wesley N. Collins and his wife, Shari, of Millsboro; two sisters, Rachel A. Rust and her husband, Dale, of Millsboro, and Barbara J. Collins and her husband, Bryant, of Willards, Md.; two grandsons, Trevor N. Collins and Caden B. Collins; a “grand dog,” Colt; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A service was held Oct. 17, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. The funeral followed on Oct. 18 at Laurel Wesleyan Church, Laurel, Del., with interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Laurel Wesleyan Church; 30186 Seaford Rd.; Laurel, DE 19956. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.