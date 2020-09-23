Wayne Arthur Johnson, 72, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Brockton, Mass., to Roy Warren Johnson and Marjorie Pearl (Leonard) Yeager.
Johnson proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the 199th Light Infantry Brigade during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, Johnson began his working career at Baltimore-Washington International Airport. He retired in 2010 as the chief construction engineer, after 37 years of service. Johnson and his beloved wife, Edith Marie “Edie” (Suder) Johnson, moved to the beach area of southern Delaware in March of 2010 for a slower pace of life, to spend time on the beach and the water.
Johnson was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Baltimore, Disabled American Veterans, Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del., East Sussex Moose Lodge 2542 in Frankford, Del., and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Ocean View. He was a talented woodworker, making countless pieces of beautiful furniture. His love of sports was also apparent in his life, as he never missed watching a Ravens football game or following an Orioles game.
Johnson enjoyed planning camping trips with his family. His trips were so well thought-out that he had successfully camped in the 49 states, and by vacationing in Hawaii, he had visited all 50. Johnson also enjoyed visiting his children in Florida and spending time at Disney World.
He will be remembered for his love and devotion to God, his country and his family. Although he may be gone, his memory will live forever in all those lives he had touched.
In addition to his father, Johnson was preceded in death by his stepmother, who raised him, Ruth O. Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, with whom he would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on Sept. 28, Edith “Edie” Marie (Suder) Johnson; three children, Wayne Arthur Johnson II and his wife, Jill, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Eric Douglas Johnson and his wife, Melissa, of Frankford, Del., and Candice Brooke Johnson of Fernandina Beach; a grandson, Eric Michael Johnson; his mother, Marjorie Pearl Yeager of Parma Heights, Ohio; his sister, Terry Ann Willingham and her husband, Bruce Ralph Willingham Sr., of Parma Heights; his adopted granddaughter, Zena Ann Lowman of Frankford; godchildren, Melissa Murphy of Parma, Bruce Ralph Willingham Jr. of Aurora, Ohio, and Kristie Masilek of New Windsor, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation and funeral service were set for Sept. 18, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.