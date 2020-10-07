Warren H. Mumford, 99, of Selbyville, Del. passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was born May 20, 1921, in Bishopville, Md., son of the late Curtis Mumford and Eva Kate (Hearn) Mumford.
Mumford was a 1938 graduate of Buckingham High School and then joined his brothers, Charles, Isaiah, William and Dale, at Mumford Sheet Metal Works, which Charles had started in 1933.
Mumford served in the U.S. Army in World War II and went from Italy to Germany in the Timber Wolf Regiment of the 78th Lightning Division. He was discharged on June 6, 1946, and married Agnes Long on Dec. 28, 1946.
He was a charter member of the Bishopville (Md.) Volunteer Fire Department; lifetime member of Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, Del.; member of the Lions Club (44 years with perfect attendance); and received the Melvin Jones International President’s Certificate of Appreciation in 1982. He was a member and former trustee of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville.
Mumford served on the board of directors at the former Bishopville Bank and Maryland State Bank. He and his brother Charles built the first World’s Largest Frying Pan for the third annual Delmarva Poultry Industry (DPI) Chicken Festival in 1950. In 1988, Mumford and his son, Stuart, built another World’s Largest Frying Pan for DPI. He also received the DPI Medal of Achievement award in 2002.
On Aug. 6, 1997, a fire destroyed the sheet metal plant, so the three remaining brothers, Warren, Dale and Isaiah, decided to retire and turn the business over to their children. They continued to go to the business every day.
Mumford loved to play golf, fish, relax on the beach and garden.
Mumford was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Mumford, in 2014; brothers, Charles, William, Isaiah, Dale and Ollie Mumford; and sisters, Bert Cullen and Mary Davis Mumford. He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey W. Mumford and his wife, Paula, of Selbyville and Stuart W. Mumford and his wife, Donna, of Bishopville; four grandchildren, J. Scott Mumford and his wife, Elise, Wendy E. Bartlett and her husband, Tim, Walter W. Mumford and his wife, Aimee, and William S. Mumford and his wife, Kelly; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Wuwert, Jessi Kate Bartlett, Anna Mumford, Macie Mumford, Parker Mumford, Lila Mumford and Alex Mumford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family offered special thanks to Mumford’s neighbor, Susan Bunting, and to his caregivers, Sharen Andersen, Doria Cortez, Darryl Shilles, Norma Gibbs, Cindy Riordan and Dave Hastings.
“What a wonderful man who left behind a legacy.” He is remembered as a kind, gentle, hardworking man, loved and respected by many.
A graveside service was to be held Oct. 7, 2020, at Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery with the Rev. David Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept.; P.O. Box 350; Bishopville, MD 21813, or to Home of the Brave Foundation; 6632 Sharps Rd.; Milford, DE 19963.