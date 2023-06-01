Waples W. Gum, 98, of Frankford, passed away peacefully at his home on May 25, 2023. Born June 6, 1924, he was the son of the late Francis and Carrie Gum.
Gum entered the U.S. Navy in October of 1943, after being drafted, and was eventually stationed on the LST-714, where he spent the remainder of his service in the Pacific theater, transporting troops and supporting activities until the end of the war.
He spent 35 years working at Banks Hardware prior to his retirement. After retirement, he began working for Grays Towing Service, where he got to travel and see a lot of the country and Eastern Shore that he didn’t know existed. Gum was very well known in the community and had never met a stranger.
Gum joined the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company in 1942 and was an active member of the Frankford Fire Company for more than 67 years. He originally joined the fire company as an auxiliary member at 16, due to firemen leaving because of the draft for World War II. Upon returning from his own military service, he rejoined the fire company as a senior member. During those years he served in a variety of roles, including vice president, ambulance captain, fire police, fire recorder and chief engineer for 10 years. His favorite memory of the fire service was helping with many events, but mainly keeping the trucks in working order.
He was a lifetime member of the Frankford Presbyterian Church and served on the session for many years. He enjoyed helping with the numerous events the church put on, as well as looking after the property. He was also a charter member of Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234.
Gum was married to his wife, Gloria, who preceded him in death in February of 2016, after being married for 72 years. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers Francis “Babe” Gum and Robert Gum, and sister Mary Elizabeth “Shishie” Houde. He is survived by his son, Larry and his wife, Christy, of Millsboro, Del.; granddaughter Amy Simmons and her husband, Robert, also of Millsboro; two great-grandchildren, Courtney Gum of Delmar, and Benjamin Simmons and his wife, Bridget, of Massachusetts; and great-great-grandchildren David and Isabelle, both of Delmar. He is also survived by a host of friends who were much like family to him.
A full Fireman’s Service will be held Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Melson Funeral Home on Thatcher Street in Frankford. A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m., with services immediately following. Interment will be at Colonel Armwell Long Cemetery. The family welcomes everyone to return to Frankford Volunteer Fire Company fire hall after interment for a time of fellowship and remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, at P.O. Box 99, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.