Wanda Lee Beachboard, 77, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Aston and Concord Township, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 17, 1945, to the late Vincent J. Durbano and the late Etta Hildred Ash.
She was raised in Marcus Hook, Pa., and graduated from Media High School in 1963. She married her high school sweetheart, James Beachboard, in 1967, and together they lived in Aston and Concord Township before moving to Bethany Beach in 1999.
Beachboard will be remembered as a wonderful wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and reworking recipes to be kidney- and dialysis-friendly, as well as gardening, and was a fan of NASCAR, her favorite driver being Jeff Gordon. After moving to Bethany Beach, she became a member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, Beachboard was preceded in death by her brother, V. James Durbano. She is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Jill Wolfe (and Jeffrey); granddaughter, Zoe Wolfe, and a human-like grandcat, Sir Pendleton; and sisters Florence Subilia and Linda Crossman.
The family thanked the dialysis staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Rehoboth Beach for the care they showed Beachboard during the past four years.
A memorial service was planned on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations be made in Beachboard’s name to the National Kidney Foundation- Serving Maryland and Delaware (https://www.kidneymd.org/) or Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church (https://marinersbethel.org/). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.