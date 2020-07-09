Wanda Elizabeth (Clemmer) Lalande, 83, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, due to complications from her lifetime battle with rheumatoid arthritis. She was born in Marion, N.C., on April 10, 1937, daughter of the late Puett and Rose Clemmer.
She lived her entire youth in Marion and after high school attended Montreat College in Black Mountain, N.C. It was there, in 1956, she was recruited to join the Navy department workforce in Washington, D.C.
While living in D.C., she met Luke Joseph Lalande through her roommate, and they began dating in early 1957. He was in the Royal Canadian Airforce and was stationed at the Canadian Embassy. After a yearlong courtship, they were married on June 28, 1958. The couple decided to remain in the Washington area. Lalande’s parents also moved to Washington to live their retirement near her and their grandchildren.
The couple had three boys, Eric Joseph, Jeffrey Andrew and Gregory Marc, and they settled in Northern Virginia to raise their family. While Luke worked to build a business, Lalande was a homemaker, raising the boys, getting involved in their activities and volunteering for many roles in Cub Scouts, youth sports, PTA and others. She was a wonderful and very active role model for her boys who loved her dearly.
The family spent many years vacationing in Bethany Beach, Del. In 1978, they purchased their first home in the area, to which they would eventually retire in 1987, just before the birth of their first grandchild. It became the center of their lives for the next 22 years. It was here, near Bethany Beach, she would spend many summers with her 10 grandchildren, each one holding a special and unique place in her heart. The couple joined Cripple Creek Country Club, and she became an avid golfer, winning several major tournaments.
By 2009, her arthritis had taken a severe toll on her body, and she no longer could play the game she loved. Although her golfing had to end, her time with her family continued. For the past 11 years, Lalande was surrounded by her family and her loving husband through many joyful occasions, including three of her grandchildren’s weddings.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Lalande is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Luke Joseph Lalande; her sons, Eric and his wife, Catalina, Jeff and his wife, Teresa, and Greg and his wife, Mary; and her grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle Krotman and her husband, Zack, Natalie and her husband, Zack, Emily and her husband, Joey, Nicholas, Evan and his wife, Casey, Zachary, Luke, Nathan and Trevor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Center, 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax Station, Va. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Historic Church Cemetery, Fairfax Station Road and Route 123, Fairfax Station, Va. Arrangements were by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the American Arthritis Foundation; 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Ste. 600; Atlanta, GA 30309 (or www.arthritis.org/ways-to-give/dm-donate). Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.