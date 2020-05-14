Walter “Sonny” Trela, 84, passed away on April 25, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Wyandotte, Mich., the youngest of 12 children of Jozef and Stefania Trela.
Upon concluding his long professional career at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn Mich., he retired to the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland, where he and his previous wife, Barb, would sail the Intracoastal Waterway on their sailboat, the Believe!, each winter visiting such destinations as the Florida Keys, U.S. Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.
Trela had spent his recent years residing in Delaware, and continued actively giving of his time and talents to such organizations as the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Mended Hearts, Thresholds, Socrates Café, the League of Women Voters and various other organizations and charities. He sang with the Our Lady of Guadalupe Contemporary Mass Ensemble. He was a kind, caring, intelligent man, who “Did what he could” and loved to love.
He had a passion for living, enjoyed new opportunities to experience in life, and will be missed greatly by his family and friends across the country.
Trela was preceded in death by wife Barbara S. (Noyes) Trela, on April 30, 2016. He leaves his wife, Joan Maruskin; his children, Mark S. Trela and his wife, Lisa, David J. Trela and his wife, Jennifer, and Christopher R. Trela and his wife, Lisa; seven grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his cat, Duffy; as well as Barbara Trela’s children, Walter Juterbock and his wife, Judy Belknap, Wendy Hope and Jeffrey Juterbock, and four step-grandchildren.
