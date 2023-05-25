Walter R. Tomczyk Jr., 74, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 3, 1948, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Walter R. Tomczyk Sr. and Agnes (Marusa) Tomczyk.
Tomczyk built a lifelong career as a pharmacist and lent his expertise to such entities as Thrift Drugs, Eckerd Drugs, Rite Aid and Kmart for more than 30 dedicated years. He had many and varied interests and hobbies, including listening to music, sitting by the pool with his wife, and being outdoors — particularly fishing.
Tomczyk cherished time spent with his family above all, especially with his daughter, Stephanie Tomczyk and the memories they made on his boat together. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Loved by all who had the good fortune to know him, he will be forever missed.
In addition to his parents, Tomczyk was preceded in death by his daughter Danielle; and his brother Paul. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Monica M. (Kuczynski) Tomczyk of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; his daughter Stephanie Tomczyk of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; his grandchildren, Jeremiah Tomczyk of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Rihanna Tomczyk of Salisbury, Md.; his brother David Tomczyk of Ocean View, Del.; and his sisters Denice SantaBarbara of Ocean View, Del., Michelle Madanat of Wilmington, Del., Linda Tomczyk of Ocean View and Agnes Tomczyk, also of Ocean View.
Services were to be private. Final care has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Tomczyk’s life memorial webpage and his virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.