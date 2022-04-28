Walter Lee Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on April 19,2022.
He was born to William B. Warrington, Sr. and Gladys E. Warrington (Murray) July 2, 1936. “Walt Lee” grew up in Clarksville, Del., and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the United States Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the United States Navy from 1954–1958. On Oct. 5, 1956, he married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years) and then with CF Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, TN. As a CF One Million Miler, he achieved one million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23-and-three-quarter years. He was a life-long contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. He was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Post 0017, Lewes, Del. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee, Park Ave, Lodge 362 as a 50-year member as he accepted the ancient Scottish rite of Free Masonry and achieved the title, Master Mason 32 °. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, TN.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; wife, Cloie C. Warrington; two sons, Donald Lee Warrington and Michael Riley; siblings, William B. Warrington, Jr. (Judith), Connie Stewart (Jim), Faye Gray (Kermit), William Hardison; and niece, Monica Hardison Soccio.
He is survived by his children, Donna Warrington, Sharon Warrington, Charles Warrington (Pam), Teresa Warrington (Mike) and Patsey Dieleman; siblings, Roy Warrington (Susie), Mark Warrington (Christine) and Nancy Hardison; grandchildren, Kennon Warrington (Amber), Clint Warrington (Janina), Lauren Williams (Bradley), Austin Warrington (Hailey), Ryan Meadows (Lauren), Ross Meadows (Loura), Jon Meadows (Caitlyn), and Brandon Meadows; and his great-grandchildren, Bailey, Maddie and Sebastian Meadows; Kendall, Elliot, Emmit and Ailey Warrington; Abigal, Charlie and Riley Warrington. He left behind a host of nieces and nephews, as well.
A memorial service was to be held at the Blackwater Fellowship Church, 34478 Roxana Road, Frankford, DE 19945, Saturday, April 23, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Blackwater Fellowship church or any charity of choice.
