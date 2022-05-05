Walter Lee ‘Walt Lee’ Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 19,2022. He was born to William B. Warrington Sr. and Gladys E. (Murray) Warrington on July 2, 1936.
Warrington grew up in Clarksville, Del., and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. On Oct. 5, 1956, he married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck-driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years) and then with C.F. Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. As a C.F. One Million Miler, he achieved 1 million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23.75 years.
He was a lifelong contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for Children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. He was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Post 0017, Lewes, Del. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons of Tennessee, Park Ave, Lodge 362, as a 50-year member, as he accepted the ancient Scottish rite of Free Masonry and achieved the title Master Mason 32nd-degree. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, Tenn.
Warrington was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife, Cloie C. Warrington; two sons, Donald Lee Warrington and Michael Riley; his siblings William B. Warrington Jr. (husband of Judith), Connie Stewart (wife of Jim), Faye Gray (wife of Kermit) and William Hardison; and a niece, Monica Hardison Soccio. He is survived by his children Donna Warrington, Sharon Warrington, Charles Warrington (and Pam), Teresa Warrington (and Mike) and Patsey Dieleman; siblings Roy Warrington (and Susie), Mark Warrington (and Christine) and Nancy Hardison; grandchildren, Kennon Warrington (and Amber), Clint Warrington (and Janina), Lauren Williams (and Bradley), Austin Warrington (and Hailey), Ryan Meadows (and Lauren), Ross Meadows (and Loura), Jon Meadows (and Caitlyn) and Brandon Meadows; and his great-grandchildren, Bailey, Maddie and Sebastian Meadows; Kendall, Elliot, Emmit and Ailey Warrington; and Abigal, Charlie and Riley Warrington . He left behind a host of nieces and nephews as well.
A memorial service was to be held at the Blackwater Fellowship Church, 34478 Roxana Road, Frankford, Del., on Saturday, April 23, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Warrington’s memory to Blackwater Fellowship Church or any charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences can be left online by visiting the website at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.