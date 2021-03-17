Walter L. Littleton, 93, passed away and went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2021. Known as “Jimmy” or “Skeeter” to many, he was born Dec. 11, 1927, in Pennsauken, N.J., to the late John F. Littleton and Lillian Strohmeyer Littleton.
After retiring from DuPont with 30 years of service, Littleton had many adventures that took him across the country throughout his life: marrying his sweetheart in New Mexico, fishing in Alaska, and living the snowbird life in Florida for a few years are just a few of those adventures. Through the years, Littleton was always an avid outdoorsman and an animal lover. He would happily share his passion for both with anybody around him, but especially his grandsons.
Littleton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hilda Long Littleton, with whom he shared 63 blessed years, prior to her death in 2015. He is survived by his children, Frank Littleton, and Rae Hawley and her husband, Steve; his grandchildren, Shane Marvel and his wife, Danielle, and Evan Marvel and his wife, Jessica; and three great-grandchildren, Evan Marvel Jr., Ethan Marvel and Julie Marvel.
The family extended their extreme gratitude to the selfless, loving and dedicated caretakers, JoNelle, Liz, Becky and Alexis, for loving Littleton and treating him as their own family.
A memorial service to celebrate Littleton’s life was held March 15, 2021, at the Dagsboro (Del.) Church of Christ, with internment held privately for the family, at Mariner’s Bethel U.M. Cemetery in Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Dagsboro Church of Christ; 28001 Dagsboro Rd.; Dagsboro, DE 19939.