Walter Edward Montz Sr., 94, passed away peacefully at Brandywine Assisted Living at Fenwick Island, near Selbyville, Del., on June 20, 2023, surrounded by family and caregivers, after a recent bout of pneumonia. He was born in Reading, Pa., on Dec. 13, 1928, to George A. Montz and Edna Montz. He is now home with the Lord.
Montz graduated from Dover High School in 1946 and was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War, in which he served stateside during a two-year enlistment.
He met his future wife, June N. (Hitchcock) Montz in Dover and married her on June 20, 1950, the day before her 18th birthday. Her parents had to sign for her, because she was legally a minor, and they married the day before he was to depart for Basic Training. He passed on their 73rd anniversary.
Montz began his career at International Playtex following his discharge from the service. He worked in the same building for his entire 44-year career, during which the company was sold to Standard Brands Inc. and then to Reichold Chemicals, from which he retired from work as a chemist.
He enjoyed family camping trips to the Indian River Inlet in Delaware, clamming, crabbing and spending time with family. He was also an accomplished self-taught woodcarver who carved songbirds that won awards in the national Waterfowl Festival. He was also known as “Mr. Fix-it” in his neighborhood, because he could repair almost any machine and did so for many of his friends and neighbors.
After retirement, he developed an interest in woodworking and worked with the Amish in west Dover — first as a driver and later working in the shop, where he learned the trade. He built much of the furniture in his home.
He moved to Brandywine Assisted Living in 2017, with June, and lived there until his passing.
Montz was proceeded in death by his parents; his brother Charles A. Montz; sister Dorothy Lee; sister Catherine Montz; and a daughter, Patricia L. Montz. He is survived by his wife, June, and a son, Walter “Ed” Montz Jr. (and Deborah); and a granddaughter, Heather R. Pearce. No services are planned at this time. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com.