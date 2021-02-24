Walter E. McCray Jr., 76, affectionately known as “Biddy” to many family and friends, passed away on Feb. 14, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born June 3, 1944, in Dagsboro, Del., to the late Walter E. McCray Sr. and Viola Robbins McCray.
McCray attended Jason High School in Georgetown, Del. McCray pursued a career as a professional truck driver for more than 44 years, driving for Townsend of Millsboro and Fox of Easton, Md. He retired in 2011 for a short period of time and then went back to driving for Fox part-time. He attended Frankford Church of Christ in Frankford, Del.
He was known for being a big community person, from volunteering at the church or helping family and friends work on their cars or homes with both big and small projects. He owned and liked to work on classic trucks and cars. But one of his most cherished pastimes was shooting pool with anyone who could hold a stick and play the game. He considered himself both a master and student of the game. But most people did not know him for his pool game — but, instead, his infectious smile and great sense of humor.
He was united in marriage to Ruth West McCray on June 18, 1966, and from that union they had three children.
McCray was preceded in death by his brothers, Tyrone McCray and George McCray; sister-in-law, Mary McCray; brother-in-law, Jerome Beckett; and father-in-law, Russell West Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ruth McCray of Frankford; daughter, Tina Bethards and her husband, William, of Virginia; sons, Walter McCray and his wife, Jeanette, of Frankford, and Erwin McCray and his wife, Charlene, of Bridgeville, Del.; four grandchildren, Shana Dukes, Vincent Turner, Charlie Makoa Sr. and Jordan McCray Sr.; nine great-grandchildren; three siblings, Charlotte Barnett and her husband, Richard, of Newark, Lucy Beckett of Millsboro, and William McCray and his wife, Reba, of Frankford; his mother-in-law, Frances West of Selbyville; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Rudolph and Jennie West of Fenwick Island, Del., Ralph West of Selbyville, Leon and Janet West of Newark, Russell West of Selbyville, James West of Seaford, Oliver and Lizzie West of Harbeson, Chester West of Harbeson, Lola and Gerald Winder of Newark, and Yvonne and Anthony Sturgis of Dagsboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon, with visitation starting at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at the Antioch A.M.E. Church cemetery in Frankford, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.