Walter David “Scotty” Scott Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 19, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. lived up to his Scottish heritage every day of his life, beginning with a lifelong passion for golf and ending with being one of the oldest living members of the St. Andrews Society of Baltimore, Md.
It was through golf that he met all his good friends, including his best friend and wife of 69 years, Catherine Leonard Scott. When the couple first met at their club in Baltimore, Scott took a liking to Cathy immediately, and within the year they were married.
They went on to have three children, the late Walter David Scott III, and Timothy Leonard Scott and Susan Elizabeth Scott Brodsky and her husband, Michael Brodsky; six grandchildren, Parker Scott Slaton and her husband, Peter, Kelsey Scott DeTroia and her husband, Matthew, Timothy Scott Jr., Ryan Scott and his wife, Brooke, David Brodsky and wife-to-be, Stephanie, Zachary Brodsky and his wife, Kumiko; and six great-grandchildren, Cole Slaton, Ibbie Slaton, John Hawley Slaton, Brooks Slaton, Peter Brodsky and Price DeTroia.
Scott was defined by his love for family. Any day surrounded by his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a joyous day (and to get a round of golf in with any of them made the day just that much sweeter). His family likes to think he’s teeing off eternally now, playing a foursome up there with his parents, Dodie and W.D., and his son, David, while his Labrador retriever, Clementine, chases them down the fairway.
He lived his life like his game of golf, with the highest integrity.
Private services were to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Tee of Delaware (www.firstteedelaware.org). Condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.