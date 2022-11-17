Walter A. “Walt” Davis, 96, passed away peacefully at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del., early on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born May 4, 1926, to the late Charles M. Davis and Minnie M. Street Davis in Millsboro, Del., one of nine children.
Davis received his early education at Warwick School in Millsboro, Del.. Over the years, he worked at Frank Parker Block, Collins & Ryan Inc. and Par-Gas. He retired at 62 and was able to enjoy 34 years of retirement. He attended Harmony Church and Indian Mission Church.
Davis married the late Carrie C. Davis on April 8,1952, in Salisbury, Md., and was blessed to be married 57 years. Walt and Carrie Davis loved camping in their RV and would often travel across the United States with Walt Davis’ brothers. They also had an opportunity to visit Hawaii and cruise the Caribbean.
He enjoyed mingling and meeting people, especially at his favorite hangouts, McDonald’s and Hardee’s. He enjoyed spending time with his godson Gemez, and the two of them loved to razz each other. Many special conversations were held with his great-great-niece, Eviolet. If one knew Walt, he would always talk about “young chippies.” He was very determined, strong and self-sufficient, living on his own until his passing.
Davis is survived by two sisters, Annie George and Cherita Davis; and a special godson, Gemez Norwood. Also surviving him are his sisters-in-law Jean Davis of New Jersey, Janice Davis of Delaware and Calantha Davis of New Jersey; and a host of family and friends.
“Three things you cannot recover in life: the moment after it’s missed, the word after it’s said, and the time after it’s wasted.”
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home at 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Public visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Watson Funeral Home, with interment to be held at Indian Mission Cemetery at 22701 Indian Mission Rd., Millsboro, Del.