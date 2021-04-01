Walter A. Kirchoff, 90, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Severna Park, Md., passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Nov. 23, 1930, in Lancaster, Pa., to Walter A. Kirchoff Sr. and Miriam (Ruth) Kirchoff.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1948 and served during the Korean War. In 1951, Kirchoff married the love of his life, Nancy Neale, and the start of a beautiful family began. He owned and operated his own heating and air conditioning business, Maryland Refrigeration Inc., for 25 years. He retired in 2000 and moved to Bethany Beach, Del., where he and Nancy enjoyed living the beach life.
Kirchoff was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy, and his son-in-law Steve Warner. He is survived by his six children, whom he loved spending time with, Walter Patrick Kirchoff and his spouse, Rhonda, of Wimberley, Texas, Jeffrey Neal Kirchoff and his spouse, Patricia Ann, of Conyers, Ga., Kevin Scott Kirchoff of Waynesboro, Pa., David Sean Kirchoff of Birmingham, Mich., Colleen Marie Warner of Allentown, Pa., and Brian Douglas Kirchoff and his spouse, Tracey, of Seabrook Island, S.C.; a sister, Kay Wilson of Kinzers, Pa.; a brother, Richard Kirchoff of Lititz, Pa.; a stepbrother, Frank Potts of Pequea, Pa.; 20 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery near Dagsboro, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are required for all those in attendance. The service will also be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/stannbb.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.