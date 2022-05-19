Wade P. “Cookie” Ferguson, 80, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Riverdale, Md., passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 3, 1941, son of the late Wade P. Ferguson and the late Alice (Williams) Ferguson.
Ferguson graduated from Dundalk (Md.) Senior High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967. He retired in 2004 after a long, successful career with the federal government. He was last employed with the Bureau of Printing & Engraving, with the United States Treasury.
He was devoted to his family and loved attending his daughter’s sports events. He volunteered at his daughter’s grade school and would frequently enjoy lunch with her and her classmates. He was also a loyal and enthusiastic member of the Sons of Italy. He will be remembered as a loving and wonderful husband, father, PopPop and Uncle.
In addition to his parents, Ferguson was preceded in death by a sister, Dawn White. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, M. Elaine (Pilat) Ferguson; a daughter, Lauren Kozlowski and her husband, Peter; two grandsons, Peter J. “Tre” Kozlowski III and Andrew Wade Kozlowski; a niece, Jennifer Marie Whaley, and her husband, Joseph Andrew, and their two sons, Justin Andrew and Jason Patrick Whaley; a nephew, Christopher Patrick White; and brother-in-law, Niles Theodore Pilat.
Visitation was set to begin at 10 a.m. on, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, in Bethany Beach, Del., followed by Mass at noon. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Ferguson’s name to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.