Vivian Lucille Tingle Bryant, 76, of Clarksville, Del., passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del.
She was born in Gumboro, Del., daughter of the late Walter and Hattie Savage Cathell Tingle.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bryant, Sr.; son, Robert Bryant, Jr.; a sister, Eleanor C. Hudson and a brother Edwin B. Cathell, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Irene Murray, and her very good friends, Bruce and Lois Dolby, and Keith Marvel, and nieces and nephews.
She attended Lord Baltimore High School. She loved camping and her cats.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 42 Frankford Street, Frankford, Del, where friends may call after 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Georges Cemetery in Clarksville, DE.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
