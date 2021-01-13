Virginia T. Refsnider, 81, of Milton, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the only child of Raymond and Selma (Rihl) Taylor.
She worked for many years as a leader with Weight Watchers, and also owned and operated Country Corners, a local craft shop. Refsnider especially enjoyed spending time at the beach and had recently celebrated being a 40-year Friend of Bill.
Refsnider was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Refsnider; a daughter, Nancy Berry; and a grandson, Brian Uibel. She is survived by her daughter Nicole Uibel and her husband, John; three stepdaughters, Kristine Fosbenner and her husband, Greg, Jennifer Nolte and her husband, George, and Diane Nice and her husband, Chris; a grandson, Christopher Uibel and his wife, Amanda; great-grandchildren Logan and Layla Uibel; nine step-grandchildren, Jaime Nolte, Mackenzie Nolte, Lauren Fosbenner, Alyssa Fosbenner, Erika Fosbenner, Jenna Nice, Taylor Nice, Colton Nice and Craig Berry; and two step-great-grandchildren, Jackson Nolte and Ava Berry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome to the BWI USO, P.O. Box 1416, Linthicum, MD 21090. A memorial service will be held at a later date once it is safe to gather. Arrangements are by Short Funeral Services, Milton, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com.