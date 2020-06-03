Virginia H. Adams, 73, of Milford, Del., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from the COVID-19 virus at Milford Center by Genesis in Milford, Del. She was born on June 17, 1946, in Seaford, Del., daughter of the late Troy Horne and Pearl (Duncan) Horne.
Adams was a school bus owner and driver, a very talented seamstress, an over-the-road tractor-trailer driver and a stay-at-home mother. Her greatest work was as a wife to her husband, Larry, and as a mother of two sons. Adams lived her life guided by faith and family. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Adams was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry R. Adams Sr., in 2013, and her brothers, Leonard, Charles, Troy and Harold Horne. She is survived by two sons, Larry R. Adams Jr. and his spouse, Jean, and Lorne R. Adams and his spouse Angel; two brothers, James Horne and his spouse, Diane, and Carl Horne; two sisters, Florence Donovan and Helen June; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to state-of-emergency restrictions for COVID-19, a celebration of Adams’ life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Watson-Yates Funeral Home & Crematorium in Seaford, Del, a member of the Parsell Funeral family. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to Church of God Prophesy; 22706 Sussex Hwy.; Seaford, DE 19973. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonyatesfuneralhome.com.