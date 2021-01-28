Virginia “Gynny” Profita Katon passed away on the night of Jan. 21, 2021, due to biliary duct cancer. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones when she took her last breath.
She will be missed terribly by her loving husband, Richard; her children, Terry, Andy, Jordan and Juli; their spouses, Kimberly, Michelle and Lisa; and her grandchildren, ranging in age from 24 years to 5 months, Alyssa, Sophie, Zoe, Jared, Sadie, Griffin, Phoenix, Colin and Milo. Katon created new families out of the people she met all around her. Thus, she is survived by a multitude of friends, “surrogate” children, and an amazing extended family — sharing a unique and incredible bond with each.
As she was growing and nurturing family all around her, she continued to strive towards making the world a better place. Katon graduated from George Washington University and earned her master’s degree from University of Maryland in family studies. She believed in sharing her blessings with others by serving people in need. She was a volunteer coordinator and board member at Shepherd’s Table of Silver Spring.
Katon also founded and managed an eyeglass clinic, where people experiencing homelessness could get professionally made glasses to help them work and read. She volunteered for MOMS, Meals on Wheels and programs for teen mothers. Katon taught her children and many others the beauty and value of service. She loved learning new things, reading and playing practical jokes. She could laugh hysterically, always seeing the humor in life, even if the joke was occasionally on her.
Her favorite thing in the world was spending time with her grandchildren, playing any games they wanted to and teaching them arts and crafts. Katon never said no to an opportunity to be present with her grandkids in whatever way they needed.
A celebration of life will be planned for later in the year, when it’s safer to travel and gather. Any memorial donation or remembrance should be sent to Montgomery Hospice, Southern Poverty Law Center or a charity of your choice.