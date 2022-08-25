Virginia “Ginny” Marsh Izzo, 93, of Miami, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She born in Paterson, N.J., on May 25, 1929, daughter of Lillian (Stapleton) Marsh and Ernest Marsh.
Previously residing in Millville, Del., she enjoyed many years near the seashore with her husband, Nicholas. While living in Millville, she was an active member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church of Ocean View, Del., where she formed many lifelong friendships. Her happiest times were spent with family and friends, enjoying their company and engaging in conversation, even better while doing both and playing Rummikub.
Izzo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Izzo, and daughter Virginia Lillian Izzo. She is survived by her daughters Suzanne Floyd of Miami, Fla.; Nicolene (and Stephen) Polyak of Churchville, Md.; Michele (and Gene) Croft of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.; and Elvira (and Stephen) Kochan of Mohnton, Pa.; and her son, Anthony (and Marjorie) Izzo of Indianapolis, Ind. She was extremely proud and fond of her 12 grandchildren, Jennie, Andrea, Christian, Nicholas, Alexander, Julie, Edward, Sara, Emily, Angela, Viktor and Virginia, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Mayer, Owen and Grant.
A burial-at-sea in Delaware will be held mid-November 2022.