Virginia “Ginny” (Barbieri) Goodwin, 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, with her sister by her side. She was born to the late Alfonso Barbieri and Clara (Curti) Barbieri in Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 12, 1951.
Goodwin was a 1969 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Willingboro, N.J. She made her 40-year career as a travel agent and tour guide. She traveled both nationally and internationally. While she loved to travel around the world, her favorite places were Italy and Israel.
She was known for making jewelry and stained-glass art pieces. She also enjoyed any brain puzzles, including mahjong and sudoku. She was also an avid reader, and especially enjoyed reading Jodi Picoult, Lisa Scottoline and Tami Hoag. She was a huge Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, always supporting her Green & Silver. She loved cats. At one point, she had four little ones with her late husband, Thomas Goodwin.
Goodwin was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Clara; her husband, Thomas “Tommy” Goodwin, a retired Philadelphia firefighter; and a brother-in-law, Lee D’Orazio. She is survived by her sister, Angela (Barbieri) D’Orazio of Glen Mills, Pa.; stepson, Christopher (and Kim) Goodwin of Chalfont, Pa.; sister-in-law, Helene Clausz; brother-in-law, Harry Clausz of New Hope, Pa.; nieces and nephews, Gina D’Orazio of Havertown, Pa., Olivia Bell of New York, Michele Clausz and Bette Conover of Jenkintown, Pa., Kevin (and Michelle) Goodwin of Perkasie, Pa., and Tim (and Jaime) Goodwin of Norristown, Pa. She is also survived by her granddaughter Shannon; and great-niece and great-nephew Heather and Conner; as well as many cousins in the U.S. and Italy.
A visitation for family and friends was to be held at Watson Funeral Home, located at 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Philadelphia Firefighters Local 22 Widows Fund, 415 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA; or to the Millsboro EMS via Sussex County EMS at P.O. Box 589, Georgetown, DE, with memo: To Station 103. Condolence and memories of Goodwin may be left for her family at www.watsonfh.com.