Virgil W. Chandler II, 48, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Salisbury, Md., on Oct. 27, 1971, son of Virgil W. Chandler and Betty Jane Chandler.
Chandler was a graduate of Indian River High School, in the Class of 1989. He worked as a truck driver. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the 1950s and 1960s hotrod cars. He also loved spending time with his extended family at their family gatherings and dinners. He had an outgoing personality who never met a stranger. He would talk to anyone.
Chandler is survived by his parents, Virgil W. Chandler and Betty Jane Chandler of Frankford, Del.; his longtime girlfriend, Mary Ann Johnson; close family friends, Lee and Brenda Mumford of Frankford, and their two daughters, Courtney and Leeann Mumford; and several extended family members.
A private graveside service will be held at the Banks Family Cemetery in Millville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Bethel Tabernacle Helping Hands Food Bank; 34180 Omar Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.