Vinnette D. Fowler, 105, of South Bethany, Del., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Washington, D.C., on May 2, 1916, daughter of the late Enoch Burr Edwards and Mattie (Davis) Edwards. She worked for Trinity Missions and was a faithful member of the sodality at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del.
In addition to her parents, Fowler was preceded in death by her husband, Burt Fowler, and her three sons, Patrick, Timothy and Michael Fowler. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Fitzgerald; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach. Interment was to follow at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Fowler’s name to the American Cancer Society, by visiting www.cancer.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.