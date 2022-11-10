Vincent H. “Vinnie” Vickers II, 70, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022. He was born on April 27, 1952.
He attended John Dickinson High School, where he lettered in wrestling. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1980 and then attended the William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law, graduating in 1983. He began his legal career working as a deputy attorney general with the Delaware Department of Justice. He enjoyed a distinguished career for 36 years as a Delaware attorney specializing in criminal defense work. He was admired by both colleagues and clients. He was recognized as a Delaware Top Lawyer in his field.
Vickers also served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1974, stationed at Pearl Harbor during the Vietnam War.
He loved all things water-related, including fishing, boating, surfing and becoming a licensed scuba diving instructor, which was a source of pride in his life. He had a passion of woodworking and building. He was a Boy Scout troop leader, which enabled him to have many fun adventures with his son Jake. He had an adventurous soul and loved to travel. The Caribbean Islands, the Dominican Republic, Tahiti, the Philippines and the Florida Keys were some of his favorite places to visit.
Vickers was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Hilton Vickers, and mother, Joan Marie Hickman Vickers; his wife, Debra M. Vickers; brothers, David A. Vickers and Stephens E. Vickers; and aunt Jeanette Wharton and uncle Harold Vickers. He is survived by his son, Jacob R Vickers. and his loving partner of 16 years, Rosemary B. Beauregard; brother Ray Lynn and his wife, Fran, with their son Phillip and his wife, Lori, and their children Ryan and Hannah; and daughter Heather; brother Scott Daniel and wife, Lisa, and their sons Scott Daniel Jr., Nolan, and Joshua and his wife, Alexes, and their children, Connor and Derek; sister-in-law Amy C., her sons John Cordeaux Jr. and his wife, Krystle, and their children Brayden, Madison, Payton and Joshua, Maxamillion A. (and Bailey Fayard); nephew David Joseph and his wife, Jessica, and their daughter Brynna; nephew Anthony Fitzgerald and his wife, Trish, and their children Matty and Alyssa; and niece Autumn.
A private memorial service for family will be held at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Vickers’ name to the World Central Kitchen, either online or by mail, to 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001, or to Compassionate Care Hospice, an Amedisys Company, online at https://www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/.