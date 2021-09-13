Vincent Frank “Vince” “Vinny” Sgambato passed away on Sept. 7, 2021. He was loved dearly by his family and the many friends he made over the course of his life. He was born in Washington, D.C., to Italian parents, Vincent Frank Sgambato Sr. and Helen Lena Pusateri.
Sgmanbato was a lifelong Orioles and Redskins fan (no matter how much they disappointed him). He spent decades as a finance director in the car business in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Charlotte, N.C. He mentored countless young guys who described him as an “unbelievable car man.”
An extremely generous guy, Sgambato had a larger-than-life personality and, as someone recently said, infused every room he was in with “life.” No one knew this better than his family — particularly his two children, Alexander Sgambato of Millsboro, Del., and Sydney Sgambato or Washington, D.C., who will remember their dad as a fun-loving, sweet, sensitive man who shared with them his love of baseball, Ledo’s pizza and summers at Bethany Beach. It was Sgambato’s greatest joy to share the final years of his life with his children and 3-year-old granddaughter Nova Sgambato, daughter of Alex and Brittany Sgambato.
In addition to Alex, Brittany, Nova and Sydney (and David Johnson), Sgambato leaves behind his devoted sister Diana Sgambato Plumer, his closest confidant and friend throughout life. “Uncle Vince” will be missed by Diana’s daughters, his darling nieces, Jennifer Yeatts, Maura Trimble and Kayla Gorman, and all their spouses and children.
“To know Vince was to love him and laugh with him. He will be missed beyond measure.”
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Sgambato’s memory to the American Heart Association, 131 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. Services and interment were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.