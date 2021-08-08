Vincent Anthony Mazza, 77, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was born in 1943 in Connellsville, Pa., son of the late Anthony Noel and Rose (Pane) Mazza.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. His career spanned 30 years in Washington, D.C.; the bulk of which was with IBM. In the early 1970s, he began by carrying typewriters on his back to sell in the offices of many corporations and embassies. He then moved to selling copiers, personal computers and main frames to organizations all around the D.C. area. When he was promoted from the sales and marketing team to management of the Mid-Atlantic Region, he always remembered fondly his days as a salesman and never lost the ability to interact with others in a manner that made them feel valued.
Mazza and his beloved Linda retired to Rehoboth Beach in 2001. They loved to entertain family and friends, and many good times are remembered sitting in their kitchen eating, drinking, and enjoying the happy home they built that was lovingly called The Mazza Bed & Breakfast. He loved to spend time with his nieces, nephews, and their children; cooking for them and making everyone laugh.
He always made extra-special plans when his granddaughters came to visit. He was a founding member and President of “Pappy Camp” and Katie and Maggie made many happy memories during the special times they had together.
During his retirement years, he took great pleasure in playing golf, duck carving and membership in Kings Creek Country Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid photographer, and his family still enjoys reminiscing over the thousands of photographs that he has taken.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Dr. Monica Mazza Browne (Ron); his granddaughter (and best friend), Katie Browne; his two sisters: Mary Bredeson and Rae Masar of Cleveland, Ohio; his one sister-in-law, Geraldine Pagen of Dunbar, Penn.; and dozens of nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his lifelong loving wife, Linda Marie Mazza (McKenney); his granddaughter, Maggie Browne; his four sisters: Lena Myers and Kathyrn Fiano of Connellsville and Concetta Kastelic and Jenny Vidonish of Ohio; his mother-in-law, Marie McKenney; his sister-in-law, Margaret “Cookie” Connors; and his brother-in-law, Edward Pagen.
A viewing was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins - Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958. And on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Edmond Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Edmond Catholic Church, 409 King Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Entombment was to immediately follow Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory to the Michael J Fox Foundation.
