"The final round. The only thing this master of the game loved more than golf was his family. Life is like a round of golf… the endless pursuit of the perfect round, the challenge of the greens, and the trials of its traps. And now, the last putt has dropped into the cup of life. The game will continue to be played of the fairways of heaven. We’ll meet you on the green!”
Victor G. “Vic” DellaMea, 70, of Long Neck, Del., was born on July 21, 1951, in Fairmont, W.Va., the son of the late Victor DellaMea and Margaret (Mason) DellaMea. He departed this life on Aug. 20, 2021, at his home in Long Neck.
DellaMea graduated from Barrackville High School in 1969. He received his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Fairmont State College and Frostburg State University.
He was a U.S. regional sales manager for Milacron Plastic Processing, a global company manufacturing and distributing plastic processing equipment and machinery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Well-known and highly respected in the industry, he retired in 2017, after more than 30 years with the company.
Throughout DellaMea’s life, he had a passion for golf. He was an exceptional, avid golfer, always striving to maintain his low handicap and playing in many pro-am tournaments.
DellaMea is survived by his loving wife, Diana (Sines) DellaMea, as well as three children- Kacey (DellaMea) Ingrassia, and her husband, Scott, of Bel Air, Md; Tory DellaMea of Long Neck, Del.; and Nicole (Dellamea) Jeffrey of Manchester, Md. He was also the proud grandfather (Poppy) to six grandchildren: Emma, Madyson, Ava, Ryanne, Grayson and Kensie.
