Vicky Lynn Andrews, 63, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Monday July 27, 2020. She was born March 28, 1957 in Salisbury, Md.
She was a devoted and loving wife to her high school sweetheart, Earl. Andrews loved her family with all her heart, and she always stood by their side. In her younger years, she worked at the Silver Screen video store for many years. She loved to go on vacations and fishing trips with her husband. Andrews enjoyed family gatherings and making her famous shrimp salad. Christmas and decorating for the holiday was her favorite. She was a huge NASCAR fan and never missed a race.
Andrews loved watching her soaps, Family Feud and the Andy Griffith shows with her Dr. Pepper by her side. She also loved listening to and singing country music.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Earl Glenn Andrews; her parents, Harold E. and Jean Marvel; and her grandparents, Edward and Hannah Marvel and William and Pearl Rogers.
She is survived by her son, Danny Andrews; daughter, Angie Andrews and her fiancé, Harvey Atkins; one grandson, Avery Andrews; brother, Rolland Marvel and wife, Paula; sister, Penny West and husband, Rod; sister, Donna Sue McInnis and fiancé, Richard Malone Jr.; nephews, Rolland Marvel Jr., Doug Marvel and Clayton West; and nieces, Kari Ann McInnis and Loriann Sentman.
A celebration of life was held Aug. 1, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.