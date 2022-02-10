Vickie Lynn Chandler, 67 of Millsboro, Del., passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born Oct. 29, 1954, in Lewes, Del., to the late Floyd West and Edna Lowe.
Chandler was a life-long resident of Delaware and had retired from work for the Stockley Center as a certified nursing assistant after 20 years. She then became an aide for CHEER, taking care of her patients, her favorite being Mrs. Millie.
She was a homebody and enjoyed the company of her dogs Rosco and Daisey. She also enjoyed talking and being ornery, and was known to be stubborn at times. Her family will miss her humor and feisty spirit.
In addition to her parents, Chandler was also preceded in death by an uncle, Charlie West, stepmother, Barb West, and a great-granddaughter, Aliyah. She is survived by her three children, Bryan Blake (and Beth) of Millsboro, Jamie Hovington (and Knowles), also of Millsboro, and Angie Chandler, also of Millsboro; two sisters, Sandra Wells of Millsboro and Debbie Cantwell (and Karl) of Millsboro; three brothers, Wayne West (and Pat) of Dagsboro, Ronald West (and Linda) of Georgetown and Billy Betts of Laurel; 16 grandchildren, Bryan, Brittany, Bryanna, Kelsie, Kylee, Paityn, Miranda, Mya, Nyla, Neena, Ronni, Knowles Hovington Jr. on the way, Alexa, Desmund, Taj and Lala; as well as five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Darryl Hudson will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.