Veronica Agnes Banks, 87, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born on March 11, 1935, in Muddy Neck near Ocean View, Del. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Layton.
Banks attended Lord Baltimore School in Ocean View, where she met her late husband, Ezekiel Banks. She had two children, Dale Banks and Stephen Banks, eight years apart. Over the years, she belonged to several organizations and social clubs, including the Millville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Eagles, the Moose Lodge and the VFW. She worked in the meat department at G&E for more than 25 years. She attended the Dagsboro Church of Christ for many years.
She enjoyed watching the Washington Commanders football team or college softball, cooking chicken-and-dumplings for her family, shopping for clothes and jewelry, decorating for every season or holiday, and traveling. One of her favorite trips was to Nashville, Tenn., with her close friend Joyce. She was named a member of the Academy of Friendship, a distinction within the Loyal Order of the Moose, and attended the Grand Ole Opry. Despite her many interests, her greatest source of joy in life was her family. She loved being a “mom-mom,” and was so proud of her two granddaughters.
Banks was preceded in death by her late husband, Ezekiel Banks; her brother, Allen Layton; and her son Stephen Banks. She is survived by her son Dale Banks, and his wife, Kathy; her daughter-in-law June Banks; two granddaughters, Ashley Banks (and her fiancé, Eric Goldfond) and Alissa Banks Bolton (and her husband, Mitchell Bolton, and soon-to-be son, Brooks Bolton); and several nieces and nephews from both the Banks and Layton families. She also left behind many close friends, as she was loved by all who knew her.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. The viewing will begin at 11 a.m. that day, followed by services at noon and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.