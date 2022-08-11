Vernon D. Baker, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Gumboro, Del., one of three sons of Sara (West) Baker and Norman Baker. He graduated from Millsboro (Del.) High School in 1943.
Baker joined the U.S. Army in 1944. In 1945, he married his high-school sweetheart, Harriet Williams, and they made their home in Millsboro, raising three children there. After his discharge from the Army, he worked at H.E. Williams & Company, and later became co-owners of the company with Norris Godwin and Nels Nelson. In 1962, he and his brother, Leon, opened Baker’s Hardware Company. In 1983, he started H&V Farms Inc., where he worked until his retirement.
He was very involved in the community, serving as mayor of Millsboro; and was an active member of the Millsboro Lions Club and a member of Grace United Methodist Church for many years.
Vernon and Harriet Baker liked to travel, and they took many trips over the years. For a number of years, they enjoyed spending time at their home in Florida.
In addition to his parents, Baker was preceded in death by his loving wife, Harriet, and two brothers, Leon (husband of Doris) and Ivan. He is survived by two sons, Vernon “Chip” Baker Jr. and his wife, Judy, and David; and a daughter, Teresa B. Ricker and her husband, Bob. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Lori Hudson (and Rodney), Danna Sammons (and Jay), Jacob Ricker (and Brittini), Caleb Ricker, Amy Wingate (and Don), Mark Bahn (and Tanya), Justin Dempsey and Robby Rogers; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Also surviving him is a sister-in-law, Pat Willey.
Baker’s family thanked all the ladies from Visiting Angels and Together We Can Home Care for the wonderful, compassionate care they provided.
Services will be held at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 566, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.