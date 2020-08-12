Vernon Alvin Baker, 78, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home, in the care of his family and Delaware Hospice on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was born July 3, 1942, in Laurel, Del., to the late Chester Baker and Retta Lowe Baker.
Baker was a successful self-employed electrician for many years before retiring in 2011 due to health issues. He had a passion for restoring old cars and trucks, and he loved to go fishing and camping. He also loved his wife beyond words and helped take care of her when she suffered a stroke in 2015. Baker was the jokester of the family, always making people laugh and smile. He loved the Bee Gees and loved to dance. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world, and he loved spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, Baker was also preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Baker, in 2018; his son, Vernon Baker Jr.; and his siblings Donald Baker and Geraldine Baker. He is survived by five children, Donna Collins and her husband, Alvin, of Georgetown, Del., Dean Baker and his wife, Sylvia, also of Georgetown, Bruce Wright and his wife, Dawn, of Gumboro, Del., Jay Baker and his wife, Loretta, of Lincoln, Del., and Kay Risse and wife, Tara, of Milton, Del.; six siblings, Ethel Mae Layton, Merrill Baker and his wife, Judy, Phyllis Green, Linda Clive, Russell Baker and his wife, Diane, and Sandy Baker; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gail and Joe Adkins, were his special caregivers and companions since his wife, Maxine, passed in 2018.
There are no services planned at this time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.