Vera Ellen (Yeagle) Baker, 92, of Berlin, Md., formerly of Lutherville, Md., passed away surrounded by her loving children on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home in Berlin. She was born March 11, 1928, in Baltimore, Md., to Evelyn and Robert Yeagle.
She attended Eastern High School in Baltimore, graduating in 1946. She married her husband, Clayton, on Feb. 23, 1947, and they remained together until his death in October of 1991.
In 1968, Baker’s deep love for children and natural teaching gifts led her to accept a position working with special needs students as a teacher’s aide at Towson Elementary School. She carried these gifts with her to Villa Maria School at St. Vincent’s in Timonium, Md., where she worked until retiring in 1983.
Baker was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn Ellen (White) Yeagle and Robert Ellsworth Yeagle of Baltimore, and her loving husband, Clayton William Baker, of Baltimore.
She is survived by her loving sister, Betty Ann Kenly, and her husband, Austin, of Timonium; her three children, Steven Baker of Berlin, Joanne Baker-Howe and her husband, Edwin, of Dagsboro, Del., and Paul Baker and his wife, Deborah, of Macon, Ga.; her four grandchildren, James Baker of Baltimore, and Matthew Baker, William Baker and Alexandra Baker, all of Savannah, Ga.; and three great-grandchildren, Lily Sherry of Savannah, and Duncan Baker-Scott and Owen Baker-Scott of Baltimore.
Her children extend sincere thanks to Dr. Edwin Castaneda for years of wonderful care, and also Coastal Hospice, Visiting Angels and caregivers Linda Beasley, Mary Clauson, Mandee Wheelock, Christina Puig-Lugo and Amy Hawkins. “We were deeply blessed by your prompt, patient, and compassionate care. We owe special gratitude to Mom’s hospice nurse, Anna Smith, whose diligence, wisdom, selfless compassion, encouragement, and gentle humor gave us the anchor we so needed.”
A private, family graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville, Md. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Coastal Hospice; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are by Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, Berlin, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.easternshorecremation.com.