Vaughn L. McCabe, Sr., 71, of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of Selbyville, Del., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home. He was born in Frankford, Del., on April 28, 1951, the eighth child of 12 of the late William Jennings McCabe and the late Eva Kate (Littleton) McCabe.
McCabe graduated from Selbyville High School, in the Class of 1969. He proudly served his country in the Delaware Army National Guard, retiring after 22 years of service with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2.
In addition to his career with the Delaware Army National Guard, McCabe worked with Bunting & Murray as a heavy equipment operator, retiring from his work there in 2017. He enjoyed surf-fishing, and playing cards with family and friends, and was a NASCAR and New England Patriots fan. His true passion was for his family, and he truly loved being around the kids, as he was a kid at heart.
In addition to his parents, McCabe was preceded in death by five siblings, Bill McCabe, Walt McCabe, Marvin McCabe, Ralph McCabe and Debbie Davis. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Donna L. (Johnston) McCabe; five children, Angela Disharoon and her husband, Robby, of Alabama, Vaughn McCabe Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, of Millsboro, Del., Jeremy Locklear and his wife, Lisa, of Milford, Del., Jamie Locklear and his wife, Michelle, of Georgetown, Del., and Julie Locklear of Greenwood, Del.; 21 grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. He is also survived by six siblings, Sewall McCabe and his wife, Julie, Jean Wharton and her husband, John, Lisa Vickers and her husband, Scott, Peggy Hickman, Mary Marvel and Enid Stein.
Visitation for family and friends was planned for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Vaughn McCabe’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.