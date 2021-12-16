Valerie Young Wright, 61, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Milford, Del., to the late Robert Wilson Wright and to Berthada Wright, who survives her.
She retired from work for the State of Delaware after working at the Stockley Center for approximately 20 years. She attended Crossroads Community Church in Georgetown, Del., and most recently attended the Lighthouse Christian Center in Milford, Del.
In her free time, she enjoyed going to the pool and gym, shopping, talking and socializing wherever and whenever she could. She was outgoing, outspoken and loved people. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her father, Wright was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Wayne Wright and John Fitzgerald Kennedy Wright. In addition to her mother, she is survived by four sons, Deshawn Wright (and Iris) of Newport News, Va., Shannon Wright (and Sara) of Millsboro, Del., Littleton Wright of Dover, Del., and Arron Spady (and Chelsea) of Harbeson, Del. She is survived by 11 siblings, William Wright of Camden, Del., Antonio Wright of Seaford, Del., Ricky Wright (and Valarie) of Seaford, Del., Ronald Wright (and Ruby) of Bridgeville, Del., Kevin Wright of Georgetown, Corrine Moody (and Lee) of Fort Pierce, Fla., Jeanette Russell (and Bill) of Clayton, Del., Mamie Lindsey of Wilmington, Del., Cheryl Wells of Newark, Del., Ada Wright of Loxahatchee, Fla., and Sandra Williams (and Tyree) of Millsboro, Del. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Deshawn Wright Jr., Dionte, Demarion, Xzavaria, Shamar, Ryan, Jaidyn and Zavier; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Indian Mission Cemetery Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.