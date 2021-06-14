Ursula Willey, 83, of Seaford, Del., passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Tidal Health—Nanticoke. She was born in Hamburg, Germany, on June 20, 1937, to the late Hugo Reinhard and Wilhelmina Thomas Reinhard. She moved to the U.S. when she was 7 years old.
Willey lived in the Greenwood and Bridgeville, Del., areas most of her life. She was a 1957 graduate of Bridgeville High School. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Nanny.”
In addition to her parents, Willey was preceded in death by her brother Klaus Reinhard, a granddaughter, Courtney McDowell, and a great-granddaughter Elliana McDowell. She is survived by her husband, Jon Willey of Sumter, S.C.; two daughters Dawn Chism (and David) and Heidi McDowell (and Mike), both of Bridgeville, Del.; and a sister, Heike Kinne of Palm Bay, Fla. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Brianne Campagnini (and Michael), Christian McDowell and Cheyenne Chism, as well as four great-grandchildren, Brennan and Kobe McDowell, and Leia and Qi’ra Campagnini. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A celebration of Willey’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 25607 Brookside Drive, Seaford, DE 19973. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 or giving@email.chop.edu. Letters of condolence may be emailed at www.watsonfh.com.