Obituary Ulysses 'John' Daughton, 74 Nov 3, 2021 Ulysses "John" Daughton, 74, was born May 6, 2021, and died Oct 19, 2021. Arrangements and services were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.