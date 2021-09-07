Tyrone L. White, 54, of Felton, Del., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Seaford, Del., on May 26, 1967, to the late LeRoy Wing, his father, and also Julia Wing, his mother, who survives him.
Tyrone was employed as a supervisor for Perdue Farms in Georgetown, Del., for more than 30 years. He was very intelligent and knowledgeable, and his children considered him a genius. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing and renovating, and loved cars. He was known to be a humble person, always willing to help someone in need, and asked for nothing in return. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, White was preceded in death by a brother, Alvin White Sr. In addition to his mother, Julia, he is survived by his companion of 25 years, Victoria Teat of Felton, Del.; three children, Takisha Nichols, Tyree Nichols and Michelle Nichols, all of Bridgeville, Del.; and three stepchildren, Demetria Clark, Kinon Teat and Danielle Teat, all of Felton, Del. He also leaves behind two brothers, Garmon White (and Doris) of Greenwood, Del., and James White of Seaford, Del. He was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, De’Zyhar, De’Zhyne, Dezlynn, Deriyenn, DeOnni, Jayden, Skiley, Jace, Tyree Nichols Jr., Ke’Gan, Jenel Jr., My’Laav, and Mia; and six step-grandchildren, Gary, Noah, Aiden, Kinon, Karon and Kelis; as well as one step-great-grandchild Ala. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Gateway Fellowship Church, 8110 Cannon Rd., Bridgeville, DE 19933, where friends may attend the viewing and visitation from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment will follow at Bridgeville Cemetery in Bridgeville, Del. The Rev. Aubrey Weston Sr. will officiate. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.