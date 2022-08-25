Tyler Leland Fox, 23, died suddenly on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born with great anticipation, on Monday, Oct. 26, 1998, he brought love, joy and laughter to his family’s lives.
Fox loved to eat and was nicknamed “Snacks” by his parents. He was his mother’s baby boy, and constant companion to his father. He was devoted to his brother. He adored his sister. He and his cousins were inseparable for most of their lives.
He loved family gatherings, which included his “extended family” of friends. He loved the water, beach, working out and watching 1980s movies — especially “Goonies.” He loved partying with his “boys,” and he could bring laughter into everything.
He was a Smyrna High School graduate, employed as a foreman by Battaglia Construction. He worked very hard and tried to learn more every day. He was stubborn and fearless. He will always be loved and missed.
Fox was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Nancy Fox, and William and Gloria Mess. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Laura J. Fox (Mess); father, Todd L. Fox; brother, Travis L. Fox; and sister, Summer (and Thomas) Jacob of South Carolina, and their children, Thompson, Charlotte and Jewel Jacob; aunt Pam and uncle John Yunker; uncle William Mess; cousins Melanie Friel (his godmother), Bryana and Tristan Friel, Dawson Thompson, and Brian, Kylee, Cameron Pazdalski, and Taylor Hurst. He is also survived by grandparents Anthony and Joanne Hines; uncle Larry and Alisa Hines; aunt Teresa and Greg Duncan; uncle Tony and Courtney Fox; aunt Toni Hines-Cappellaro; uncle Mike and Milissa Hines; and numerous cousins.
Friends and family are welcome to join a celebration of Fox's life, to be held on Sept. 2, 2022, at Blackbird Community Center, 120 Blackbird Forrest Rd., Townsend, Del., from 5 to 8 p.m.