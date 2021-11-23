Trina P. Johnson, 79, of Laurel, Del., and formerly of New Jersey, passed away at her home, in the care of her family and Compassionate Care Hospice, on Nov. 16, 2021. She was born on April 28, 1942, to the late Raymond Leroy and Eunice Lorraine Berryman Humphrey in Jersey City, N.J.
She was a high school graduate with some college education and was employed by DART as a driver, retiring in good standing. She was also a Life Member of the VFW Post in Delmar. She had a love of flowers and loved animals — especially her pet dogs and cats. She was an outgoing lady, who always knew where she stood, and was apt at letting you know it. She told it straight. She was a loving and wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Johnson was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tiffany Frantz. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Leon S. Johnson; three children, Mary Frantz of Laurel, Del., Charlie Koskey and his wife, Donna, of Georgetown, Del.; and Pamela Moscatello of Stuart, Fla. Also surviving her is her stepdaughter, Tina A. Johnson of Gumboro, Del., and a brother, Raymond Humphrey (and Darlene) of Telford, Pa. She leaves behind a grandson, William “Billy” Moscatello, and a special “best friend,” Linda Thompson, also of Georgetown.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 122 E. Pine St., Georgetown, Del., with the Rev. Elizabeth Kaeton officiating. Interment will be at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in Johnson’s memory to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947, or to an animal shelter of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.