Tracey Dianne Walls, 54, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a devoted mother to Jordan, daughter to Roger and Bonnie Perry, and bonus mom to Ashlyn Freeman and Travis Paugh.
Walls had worked in the home healthcare business, the plumbing industry, the banking industry and, for the past 14 years with the State of Delaware, most recently being with the Woodbridge School District. She was a 1985 graduate of Sussex Central High School and a 2004 graduate of Wilmington University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management.
She was a kind, sweet, caring person who loved the beach, shopping and anything family/friend-orientated. She was always up for an adventure and was the life of any crowd she was in.
Walls was loved by so many. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary “AM Mom” Lescalett, and her paternal grandparents, Warren and Elva Perry. In addition to her son and her parents, she is survived by her brother, Brian Perry, and his wife, Traci, of Dover; nephews, Brenden McClanahan of Frederica, Del., Nick Grassett of Dover and Connor Perry of Seaford and his mother, Jennifer Esham-Braddish of Felton; and niece Brianne Perry of Dover. She had so many friends, most notably her BFF, Kelly Humphries Colborn, and godson Racyn Hayes of Georgetown, bestie Stacey Elliott of Laurel, chicka Bonnie Gardner of Pennsylvania and her PIC Donna Spence of Easton.
Services will be Saturday May 28, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Doggone Happy Animal Rescue, 1328 Gallo Road, Harrington DE 19952. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.